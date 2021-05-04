Combined Motor Holdings pays dividend after ‘outstanding’ recovery
Company grew its cash resources through cost cutting despite sales slump
04 May 2021 - 18:44
Combined Motor Holdings (CMH), which operates vehicle dealerships and owns First Car Rental, says strenuous cost cutting and a second-half recovery has allowed it to pay out almost R100m to shareholders for its year to end-February.
The Covid-19 pandemic hit SA’s motor sector hard, forcing rental companies including CMH to cut staff and vehicles as tourism and travel fell off a cliff. However, sales numbers are still not expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels until at least end-2022...
