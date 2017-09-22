Companies / Retail & Consumer

Combined Motor Holdings flags earnings rise

22 September 2017
Combined Motor Holdings expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-August to increase by between 5% and 15%, the group said on Friday.

HEPS are expected to come in at between 122.4c and 134.1c per share, compared with 116.6c per share for the comparative period in 2016.

Earnings per share (EPS) are expected to increase by between 30% and 40%, resulting in an EPS of between 124.8c per share and 134.4c per share compared with 96c per share for the previous comparative period.

CMH managed an increase in after-tax profit in the year to end-February even though revenue fell.

The company has been knocked by falling car sales, especially of new vehicles, though it said in its full-year results statement that the used vehicle market had probably grown 3%-4%. At 8%, its decline in new car sales was below the national average of about 11%, it said.

CMH’s operations include dealerships selling close to 20 different brands, car hire operation First and a financial services division.

The interim results are expected to be released on October 16.

Companies in this Story

