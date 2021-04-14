Companies / Industrials JSE censures Insimbi for closed-period share repurchases The group began a repurchase programme during a closed financial period, while CEO Fred Botha gave instructions to a third party, the JSE says BL PREMIUM

Small-cap metal alloys supplier Insimbi Industrial has been publicly censured by the JSE for a share repurchase programme conducted during a closed financial period.

Insimbi entered into a closed period on March 1 2020, a period of time before the release of financial results when there are restrictions on the trading of shares and release of price-sensitive information...