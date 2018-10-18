Cyril Ramaphosa stimulus plan gives Insimbi hope

Botha said the company experienced mixed fortunes in the two quarters of the first six months ended August 3, with the strong rand putting pressure on margins in the first quarter. “The second quarter ended has been phenomenal, especially with regards to revenues which peaked at R487m in the month of August 2018. Margins have also shown signs of recovery on the back of a weaker currency and greater focus in all operational units,” he said.

Botha said the pressure on margins in the first quarter and an 18% increase in operating expenses resulted in a decline in earnings in the six months. He attributed the increases in operating expenses to a combination of higher professional fees in relation to new acquisitions and fuel price increases.

The company said fuel price increases in the six months resulted in additional cost of about R1m, while increases in water and electricity pushed costs by about R1.2m.

In the six months, Insimbi’s revenue increased by 28% to R2.1bn, while gross profit was marginally down from R181.7m to R179.8m. Group operating profit was down 20%, from R77.3m to R62.1m. The company has attributed the decline to the 18% increase in operating expenses.

Insimbi’s earnings per share declined from the previous 11.97c per share to 9.12c per share, while earnings per share were down from 11.95c per share to 8.47c per share. The company declared an interim dividend of 2c per share.

Insimbi’s shares were up 6.56% at R1.30 on Wednesday.