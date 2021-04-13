Astral Foods wins court order over lack of service delivery
The government and the Treasury must prepare a financial recovery plan for Lekwa municipality, which has cost the company millions
13 April 2021 - 18:50
SA’s largest poultry producer Astral Foods has won a court order over a lack of service delivery in the Lekwa local municipality in Standerton, which will force the national government and the Treasury to prepare a financial recovery plan for the municipality.
The owner of consumer brands Goldi, County Fair and Festive, which has a quarter of the the country’s poultry market excluding chicken imports, said it obtained the order in the Pretoria High Court on Monday, in a matter in which the company challenged the non-delivery of basic services in the municipality. The company owns a poultry processing plant in Standerton...
