IA Bell moves to acquire Bell Equipment

10 March 2021 - 20:05 ALISTAIR ANDERSON

Earth-moving equipment group Bell Equipment said on Wednesday that its largest shareholder, IA Bell, has made a non-binding expression of interest to buy out the company.

If IA Bell succeeds, it will delist Bell Equipment after 26 years on the bourse. ..

