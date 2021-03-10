IA Bell moves to acquire Bell Equipment
The private group that controls the founding family’s wealth wants to take over the earth-moving equipment group
10 March 2021 - 20:05
Earth-moving equipment group Bell Equipment said on Wednesday that its largest shareholder, IA Bell, has made a non-binding expression of interest to buy out the company.
If IA Bell succeeds, it will delist Bell Equipment after 26 years on the bourse. ..
