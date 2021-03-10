GE’s $30bn sale of jet-leasing unit to rival AerCap set to reshape Covid-hit market

New York — General Electric (GE) agreed on Wednesday to sell its jet-leasing business to rival AerCap, bringing together the world’s two biggest aircraft financiers in a deal that’s poised to reshape a market already roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the deal, valued at more than $30bn, GE will receive $24bn in cash plus 111.5-million shares, equivalent to a 46% equity stake in the combined entity, according to a statement on Wednesday. GE will get an additional $1bn from AerCap in either cash or debt when the transaction closes.

The tie-up gives rise to a behemoth lessor after a year in which the pandemic has hammered aviation and prompted airlines worldwide to cancel jet orders, delay deliveries and defer lease payments. The deal also signals the end of GE Capital, the company’s once-mighty finance unit, the remnants of which will be folded into the broader corporate balance sheet. The effect will be to “de-risk” the company, said GE CEO Larry Culp.

“This marks the transformation of GE into a far more focused, simpler and stronger company,” Culp said in an interview. “This is going to give us an opportunity to focus fully on our four industrial businesses.”

GE tumbled 6.4% to $13.11 in New York after sliding as much as 6.9% for the biggest intraday drop in five months. The company also reiterated its earnings outlook for 2021, which fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. AerCap sank 8.1% to $51.45.

For AerCap, the deal positions the company for an industry rebound as expanding vaccination campaigns prompt people to fly again after 2020’s unprecedented drop in travel demand. With the acquisition, AerCap would own and manage a portfolio of more than 2,000 aeroplanes, about 60% of which are narrow-body aircraft. The company would have an order book of about 500 latest-generation jets.

“It is clear that we have bought the right business at the right time for the right price,” AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly said on a conference call. “And critically, we are teaming up with the right partners.”

AerCap’s $24bn committed financing from Citigroup and Goldman Sachs ranks as the second-largest loan globally so far this year, after Verizon Communications’s $25bn obtained last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The large-sized deal could help boost global loan issuance which has suffered a 42% slump year on year.

Reverse split

Separately, GE maintained its 2021 financial forecast, predicting adjusted earnings of 15 to 25 cents a share. That trailed the 26-cent average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

In addition, the company said its board would recommend a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-8 and a “corresponding proportionate reduction in the number of authorised shares”.

Offloading GE Capital Aviation Services, or Gecas, is the splashiest deal yet for Culp, who took the helm in 2018 with a mandate to rescue the US industrial icon. He has shed assets to slim down the unwieldy conglomerate, giving the stock a boost after a corporate meltdown that wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in market value.

The Boston-based company plans to use proceeds of the sale to cut debt by about $30bn, for an expected total reduction of more than $70bn since the end of 2018. The deal is expected to close in nine to twelve months, and Gecas’s more than 400 employees will transfer to AerCap.

GE will take a $3bn noncash charge on the deal in the first quarter. The company may be cut by S&P Global Ratings due to the consolidation of GE Capital’s financials.

