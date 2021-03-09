Fewer than half a million have received jabs in Sub-Saharan Africa so far

Scrambling for scraps

Rich nations prepaid for their vaccines and also got organised quicker and earlier, leaving countries in Africa scrambling for scraps. The affluent world’s vaccine grab was characterised in January by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as a “catastrophic moral failure”. Just 10 countries administered 75% of all vaccinations, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said in February, calling it “wildly uneven and unfair”.

A report by anti-poverty group One said last month that the world’s richest countries are on track to accumulate over 1-billion more doses than they need to fully vaccinate their populations, adding that the excess shots alone would be sufficient to inoculate the entire adult population of Africa.

“It’ll be a fatal mistake if the developed world sees this as a case where we’ll vaccinate our people and then people in other parts of the world take care of their own business,” said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. “Covid won’t be defeated until it’s defeated everywhere.”

The mad dash to corner vaccines shows rich countries have learnt little from the global swine flu pandemic in 2009, when poor nations were left high and dry, says Helen Rees, chair of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority. Despite the heightened risk of the virus spreading with increased interconnectedness, “there was not a thought about what would happen to the rest of the world”, she said.

Countries from Nigeria to Ethiopia and Zimbabwe have large numbers of their citizens living and working in Europe, North America and even Asia, and regular flights mean that just as easily as the virus arrived in Africa from Europe, mutated strains could be spread into the developed world by returning travellers.

In addition, a slow vaccine rollout could further delay the economic recovery in Africa, which contracted for the first time in 25 years last year. Already, Zambia has defaulted on its debt and Ethiopia and Chad are seeking debt relief.

The developed world relies on the continent’s natural resources for much of the raw materials it needs. West Africa accounts for 60% of the world’s cocoa supply, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the key source of cobalt needed for electric vehicles and tantalum used in mobile phones. SA is the world’s biggest source of platinum.

Trickling in

Vaccines are slowly trickling into Africa. The AU has secured some supplies, China has provided vaccines to Zimbabwe and other African nations and countries such as Israel are beginning to donate excess supplies. Still, most African countries are almost entirely reliant on Covax — the initiative backed by the WHO, the vaccine alliance Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations that offers vaccines cheaply to developing countries.

Covax began distributing vaccines to countries such as Ghana and the Ivory Coast last month.

But the programme will only cover 20% of the populations of its members by year-end. Of the 304-million doses administered worldwide so far, fewer than 0.2% have been in Sub-Saharan Africa, home to 14% of the world’s population.

Richer nations are beginning to acknowledge that poorer countries need better access to vaccines. In an interview with the Financial Times in February, French President Emmanuel Macron called the vaccine gap “an unprecedented acceleration of global inequality”. At their meeting last month, leaders of the G7 countries pledged $7.5bn to Covax and also called on countries to donate surplus supplies.

Granted, African governments have not helped themselves. Few made attempts to secure supplies directly from pharmaceutical companies, with SA — which has a wealth of medical expertise and is the site of five coronavirus vaccine trials — only signing deals this year.

“The bulk of the blame should be placed on African leaders for being somewhat nonchalant and non-proactive,” said Ifeoluwapu Asekun-Olarinmoye, an epidemiologist at Nigeria’s Babcock University.

That is in part because the official Covid-related death toll across Africa is just under 106,000 with almost 4-million cases reported, small compared to the rest of the world. But testing has been sparse and many infections and deaths have gone unrecorded.

At times over the last few months hospitals from Cape Town to Harare and Lagos have groaned under the strain. Doctors and oxygen have been in short supply and people have taken to social media to search for beds for their afflicted relatives.

Other challenges

With vaccines beginning to arrive, other challenges are coming to the fore. The continent is plagued by poor health infrastructure, a shortage of trained personnel and inadequate data on the people who need to be vaccinated.

Take Nigeria, for instance. Africa’s most populous nation has about 214-million people, most living in areas that are hard to reach. Fewer than a third of the country’s 195,000km road network is paved; power supply — even in the biggest cities — is unreliable, making it a challenge to keep vaccines refrigerated; and a 15-year gap since the last census means the government has little idea about the whereabouts of vulnerable groups like the elderly. The same applies to many African countries.

“We don’t know where they live, we don’t know how many there are, we don’t know how to find them,” Atuhebwe said in a webinar.

In countries like Tanzania virus denial is holding back attempts to immunise the population. President John Magufuli has declared his country Covid-free even as people continue to die from it. Vaccine scepticism runs high in some countries, with 15 high school pupils taken to hospital in southwest Cameroon last month after leaping from the second floor to escape what they thought was a team of medics arriving to vaccinate them.

Meanwhile, some shots — like Russia’s Sputnik V and vaccines from China’s CanSino Biologics — have sparked concern. They use a cold germ to carry the genetic material of the Covid virus into patients’ cells to trigger an immune response. A trial in SA of an HIV vaccine using the same vector more than a decade ago was tied to an increase in HIV infections. SA has the world’s biggest AIDS epidemic and many of its neighbours have similar infection rates.

Even when vaccines are suitable, some African countries cannot afford shots outside the Covax system. Since African countries did not contribute to the development of the shots and did not pre-order, they do not get the discounts offered to richer countries. In January, Anban Pillay, a deputy director-general in SA’s department of health, said the country would pay $5.25 a dose of AstraZeneca’s shot compared with about $3 the EU was paying.

All that has meant a slow pace of vaccination. SA, the continent’s most developed country, is inoculating at most about 11,000 people a day with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, a pace that would take a decade to cover the 40-million people the government wants to vaccinate.

Most vaccines available to African nations require two shots. If a double-dose regime is followed and 780-million Africans inoculated over 12 months to attain herd immunity, there would need to be 7-million vaccinations a day, according to Ernest Darkoh, founder of Cape Town-based Broadreach Group, which works with governments on health care.

That is unlikely to happen without a lot of help.

“The whole world needs to walk this journey together,” said Mmboneni Muofhe, a deputy director-general at SA’s department of science & technology. “We are going to find ourselves sitting with a variant that defies all the vaccines. We are sitting on a ticking time bomb.”

Bloomberg