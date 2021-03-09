National Transnet locomotives dispute headed to high court Rail group says the procurement was based on a flawed market demand strategy and that laws and group policies were deliberately ignored BL PREMIUM

State-owned freight, rail and logistics group Transnet has lodged a high court application to review and set aside four controversial contracts worth R54.5bn for the acquisition of more than 1,000 locomotives.

The application was filed on Tuesday at the high court in Johannesburg. ..