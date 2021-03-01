IA Bell and John Deere await Takeover Regulation Panel decision
Largest shareholder permitted to buy out US-based John Deere
01 March 2021 - 21:27
Bell Equipment’s share price closed 7.83% lower at R9.65 on Monday as the company moves closer to a delisting after approval by the competition regulator to allow the group’s largest shareholder to buy out US-based John Deere.
On Friday the Competition Commission, which investigates M&A, allowed the earth moving equipment group’s largest shareholder, IA Bell, which owns a 38.7% stake in the company, to buy the 31.41% stake of its second largest shareholder, US agricultural equipment seller John Deere...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now