IA Bell and John Deere await Takeover Regulation Panel decision Largest shareholder permitted to buy out US-based John Deere

Bell Equipment’s share price closed 7.83% lower at R9.65 on Monday as the company moves closer to a delisting after approval by the competition regulator to allow the group’s largest shareholder to buy out US-based John Deere.

On Friday the Competition Commission, which investigates M&A, allowed the earth moving equipment group’s largest shareholder, IA Bell, which owns a 38.7% stake in the company, to buy the 31.41% stake of its second largest shareholder, US agricultural equipment seller John Deere...