Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How Covid-19 took its toll on Bidvest

Bidvest CEO Lindsay Ralphs talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance and possible job losses

15 September 2020 - 07:26 Business Day TV
Lindsay Ralphs. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Lindsay Ralphs. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Bidvest has warned that more retrenchments may be necessary as it deals with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group previously indicated that 400 jobs were on the chopping block.

Business Day TV spoke to Bidvest CEO Lindsay Ralphs for more detail.

Bidvest to sell car rental business and remains cautious about acquisitions

The group says though it has been approached, it likely will not make acquisitions in the coming months
Companies
23 hours ago

JSE may follow firmer Asian markets on Monday

Focus is on a potential move for SA to level 1 lockdown, while a number of central banks will make policy announcements this week
Markets
1 day ago

Pioneer Fishing acquires Glenryck SA to compete with Oceana’s Lucky Star

The company plans to spice up canned pilchards brand Glenryck’s product line
Companies
1 day ago

Good corporate governance really is good for everyone

Studies show the benefits make for stronger companies and economies, and enable countries to withstand crises
Opinion
5 days ago

Demand rebound boosts Bidcorp shares to record one-day rise

Food supplier is experiencing a recovery after Covid-19 hit, but is holding off on a final dividend and acquisitions
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Is FirstRand planning to build the FNB of Britain?
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Implats seeks to cut costs by reducing ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Bidvest to sell car rental business and remains ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Amplats launches into the hydrogen economy
Companies / Mining
5.
Investor slams Safari for paying consulting fees ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.