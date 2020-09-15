News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 took its toll on Bidvest
Bidvest CEO Lindsay Ralphs talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance and possible job losses
15 September 2020 - 07:26
Bidvest has warned that more retrenchments may be necessary as it deals with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The group previously indicated that 400 jobs were on the chopping block.
Business Day TV spoke to Bidvest CEO Lindsay Ralphs for more detail.
