Bidvest to sell car rental business and remains cautious about acquisitions The group says though it has been approached, it likely will not make acquisitions in the coming months

Industrial conglomerate Bidvest, whose operations span cleaning services to property interests, is getting out of car rental, the latest company to exit the business as Covid-19 batters the outlook for SA’s tourism sector.

The group has a non-binding offer for Bidvest Car Rental, and is looking to sell to preserve as many of the 1,200 jobs as possible, CEO Lindsay Ralphs said on Monday.