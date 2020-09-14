Bidvest to sell car rental business and remains cautious about acquisitions
The group says though it has been approached, it likely will not make acquisitions in the coming months
14 September 2020 - 08:20
UPDATED 14 September 2020 - 19:00
Industrial conglomerate Bidvest, whose operations span cleaning services to property interests, is getting out of car rental, the latest company to exit the business as Covid-19 batters the outlook for SA’s tourism sector.
The group has a non-binding offer for Bidvest Car Rental, and is looking to sell to preserve as many of the 1,200 jobs as possible, CEO Lindsay Ralphs said on Monday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now