Imperial buys controlling stake in ParcelNinja ParcelNinja packs more than 18,000 items for about 3,000 online orders per day

Logistics and supply chain group Imperial Logistics has acquired 60% of SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja.

The deal, whose value has not been disclosed, comes as the company seeks to transform itself from an asset-heavy logistics player to an innovative business that uses data and technology as a differentiator by investing in digital and data initiatives. ..