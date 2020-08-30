Business Imperial Logistics to expand 'asset light' strategy in Africa The consumer and health-care division’s major investment is in the goods it sells and distributes rather than assets such as trucks that carry high fixed costs BL PREMIUM

Imperial Logistics plans to double the size of its consumer and health-care operation in the rest of Africa over the next three to five years, banking on a division that has helped it weather the pandemic.

Mohammed Akoojee, group CEO of Imperial Logistics, said this week: “That has been our biggest growth area, our most profitable area and the area that offers the highest return on capital and the most cash flow. This is because of the 'asset light' nature of this business because there is no capex and you're not running trucks.”