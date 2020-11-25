News Leader
WATCH: Why Omnia is upbeat about SA’s agricultural prospects
25 November 2020 - 08:48
Chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia expects SA’s agricultural sector to flourish, which will be good news for the company.
Agricultural investments make up about half of Omnia’s revenue, with that division helping to offset a contraction at its mining and chemical units during the group’s half year.
Business Day TV spoke to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy for more detail.
