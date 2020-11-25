Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Why Omnia is upbeat about SA’s agricultural prospects

Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy talks to Business Day TV about the group’s first-half financial performance

25 November 2020 - 08:48 Business Day TV
Chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia expects SA’s agricultural sector to flourish, which will be good news for the company.

Agricultural investments make up about half of Omnia’s revenue, with that division helping to offset a contraction at its mining and chemical units during the group’s half year.

Business Day TV spoke to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy for more detail.

