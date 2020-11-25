News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 hurt Transaction Capital’s results
Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz discusses how the pandemic affected the taxi industry
25 November 2020 - 08:23
The Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on Transaction Capital’s annual results.
The group has reported a 65% slump in headline earnings from continuing operations but managed 10% growth in core pre-provision profits.
Business Day TV spoke to Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz.
