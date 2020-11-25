Companies

WATCH: How Covid-19 hurt Transaction Capital’s results

Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz discusses how the pandemic affected the taxi industry

25 November 2020 - 08:23 Business Day TV
The Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on Transaction Capital’s annual results.

The group has reported a 65% slump in headline earnings from continuing operations but managed 10% growth in core pre-provision profits.

Business Day TV spoke to Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz.

Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz discusses the impact of Covid-19 on the taxi industry

