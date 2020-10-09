Companies / Industrials Lossmaker PPC sets sights on badly needed cash injection early in 2021 SA's largest cement maker writes down its businesses by R3bn as it mulls a hefty rights issue to continue going BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest cement producer, PPC, needs to raise a significant chunk of new capital or risk closure, its directors said after the much-anticipated release of financial results for the year to March 2020.

The company is in the midst of a restructuring programme that could see it ultimately tap shareholders for between R750m and R1.25bn through a rights issue, analysts say.