Lossmaker PPC sets sights on badly needed cash injection early in 2021
SA's largest cement maker writes down its businesses by R3bn as it mulls a hefty rights issue to continue going
09 October 2020 - 09:18
UPDATED 11 October 2020 - 23:20
SA’s largest cement producer, PPC, needs to raise a significant chunk of new capital or risk closure, its directors said after the much-anticipated release of financial results for the year to March 2020.
The company is in the midst of a restructuring programme that could see it ultimately tap shareholders for between R750m and R1.25bn through a rights issue, analysts say.
