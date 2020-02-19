COMPANY COMMENT
VCP thinks there’s still life in the old PPC
While not set in stone, VCP seems to find cement a solid investment as it buys PPC shares
Just more than two years ago, in October 2017, Value Capital Partners (VCP) spoke out against what turned out to be a rather tentative proposal to buy 20% of cement group PPC at a price of R5.75 a share. At the time, VCP is reported to have said PPC, which was trading at about R6, was worth more than R10 a share.
The bid was from Canadian investment company Fairfax, which appeared to be involved with the AfriSam consortium. A condition of the partial offer going ahead was that PPC merged with AfriSam. The PPC share price ticked up to a high of R8 on the back of speculation of a bidding war between AfriSam and Nigeria’s Dangote group. But nothing emerged from either party, and so the PPC share price drifted slowly but steadily downward to its current R1.95.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now