Sales in SA collapse in April, PPC says

Overall sales volumes in SA are expected to be 95% lower in April than in the previous year due to SA’s lockdown

30 April 2020 - 11:26 karl gernetzky
A PPC lime plant. Picture: SUPPLIED
Cement maker PPC said on Thursday that SA’s Covid-19 lockdown had resulted in a collapse in sales during April, with overall volumes expected to fall 95% year on year.

The group said during the period, only PPC Lime sold small quantities to customers deemed by the authorities to be essential providers.

PPC said it was preparing to restart operations in SA, while its businesses in Zimbabwe and Rwanda resumed production in the second half of April. Cement sales volumes in these countries are expected to be about 15%-20% of the volumes sold in April 2019, the group said.

PPC also appointed Ronel van Dijk as permanent CFO, having served in an acting capacity since November.

In morning trade on Thursday, PPC’s share price was up 3.82% to R1.36, having fallen 45.86% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Southern Africa cement business shows signs of stabilising, PPC says

In a trading update the cement maker said its capital expenditure should be at the lower end of recent guidance
1 month ago

Zimbabwe stops Old Mutual, PPC and Seed Co from trading shares abroad

The move comes amid concern that the companies have been manipulating the country’s exchange rate on the parallel market
1 month ago

Covid-19 Business Watch

Covid-19 Business Watch on Business Day TV features a range of interviews with people, executives and officials engaged in initiatives and activities ...
16 hours ago

WATCH: How M&A are getting cancelled due to Covid-19

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to a panel of business executives about how Covid-19 is affecting mergers and acquisitions
1 day ago

