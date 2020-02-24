Moolmans and McConnell Dowell help Aveng shrink losses

“As we enter the final stages of the strategic plan, our focus has now shifted to attaining consistent performance, sustainable long-term profitability and value creation for all stakeholders,” Aveng CEO Sean Flanagan said.

Flanagan said Moolmans, which is one of Africa’s largest open-cut mining contractors, swung from a R166m loss to a profit of R117m in the six months. “We are pleased with that turnaround,” he said.

He attributed the improved performance to the changes Aveng made at Moolmans. These included the appointment of Jerome Govender as MD and the renegotiation of the Gamsberg open-pit zinc mine contract in the Northern Cape.

Flanagan said the company had made “significant” progress in the sale of noncore assets and was on course to meet the target of finishing the sales by June 30 2020. To date Aveng has announced disposals valued at more than R1bn, with cash receipts of R750m.

“Aveng has established a project management office to manage and implement the significant task of closing out the noncore disposals and ensuring that the group complies with all statutory, legal, technical, commercial and human resources obligations,” Aveng said.

Flanagan said Aveng had given priority to improving its financial position and recent steps towards this included the early redemption of the R2bn convertible bond, a R493m rights offer, the restructuring of bank debt and the issuance of a new term and revolving credit facility note.

To date, R450m of the debt has been repaid.

Aveng’s shares were unchanged at 2c on Monday.

