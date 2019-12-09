Embattled Aveng’s Grinaker-LTA Ground Engineering sale falls through

Embattled construction group Aveng, whose share price has lost more than 99% of its value since the beginning of 2017, said on Friday that the sale of its Grinaker-LTA Ground Engineering (GEL) business fell through due to the purchaser being unable to raise the R7.5m required.

The failed deal is a setback for the company, which is selling off noncore assets to bolster its balance sheet.

The sale is part of Aveng’s disposal of noncore assets after the company’s strategic review in February 2018. The review is in line with the company’s move to position itself as an international infrastructure and resources group operating in selected fast-growing markets.

The disposals would enable the group to focus on the core assets of McConnell Dowell, an Australian specialist infrastructure contractor, and subsidiary and surface mining contractor Moolmans.

Aveng said on Friday it still considers GEL noncore and intends to dispose of the business.

Aveng said in July it would sell GEL as a going concern to newly formed, special-purpose vehicle Wolf Capital Partners and the current management of GEL.

GEL is a geotechnical contractor based in Johannesburg.

Aveng has also sold the Grinaker-LTA Rand Roads division to investment special purpose vehicle Ultra Asphalt, saying on Friday that it received R25m from the sale. “The transaction has become effective and the business has been delivered to the purchaser,” Aveng said.