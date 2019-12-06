Aveng Grinaker-LTA Ground Engineering sale falls through

Embattled construction group Aveng, whose share price has lost more than 99% of its value since the beginning of 2017, said on Friday that the sale of its Grinaker-LTA Ground Engineering (GEL) business fell through due to the purchaser being unable to raise the R7.5m required.

The company is busy selling off non-core assets to bolster its balance sheet, saying on Friday that it was still seeking to dispose of GEL

Aveng said in July it would sell GEL as a going concern to a newly formed, special-purpose vehicle and the current management of GEL.

GEL is a geotechnical contractor based in Johannesburg.

The company has also sold the Grinaker-LTA rand roads division, saying on Friday that it received R25m from the sale.

The company has sold Aveng Grinaker-LTA Construction and Development, but said on Friday that a working capital adjustment means it will receive R30.5m less than the R100m previously announced.

The company has successfully sold Aveng Dynamic Fluid Control, which brought in R129m.

Aveng’s share price doubled to 2c in afternoon trade on Friday, although this is not an unusual move for the volatile share.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za