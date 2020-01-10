Companies / Industrials

Mondi group CEO Peter Oswald to step down in March

Oswald joined the paper and packaging group in 1992 and served as CEO since May 2017

10 January 2020 - 09:30 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 10 January 2020 - 11:21
Peter Oswald. Picture: SUPPLIED
Peter Oswald. Picture: SUPPLIED

International packaging and paper business Mondi said on Friday that its group CEO Peter Oswald will be stepping down at the end of March.

CFO Andrew King will take on the role of interim CEO until a successor is appointed, the group said in a statement.

“Peter has made an immense contribution to the growth and development of Mondi since joining in 1992, most notably during his tenure as CEO of the former Europe and international division and subsequently as CEO,” Mondi chair David Williams said in a statement.

“His drive to grow the business and his focus on ensuring Mondi’s long-term sustainable future have been invaluable to Mondi,” said Williams.

Oswald was appointed CEO in May 2017, and Mondi’s share price has fallen about 9% since he took up the position.

Under Oswald, Mondi had simplified its corporate structure from a dual-listed entity into a single holding company structure under Mondi plc.

Oswald had said previously this would “simplify cash and dividend flows, increase transparency, remove the complexity associated with the previous structure and enhance strategic flexibility”.

Oswald also focused heavily on expanding the group’s packaging business, as new digital technologies continue to reduce demand for paper-based documentation.

In morning trade on Friday, Mondi’s share price was down 2.22% to R310.29, putting it on track for its worst performance in almost three months.

Updated: January 10 2020 
These piece has been updated to include additional information on the share price movement, and on Oswald’s priorities as CEO.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Mondi’s restructuring conditionally approved by competition authorities

Mondi Plc, with its primary listing in London, seeks to gain full ownership of Mondi Ltd
Companies
5 months ago

Higher prices and capex boost packaging firm Mondi

The packaging and paper group keeps planned maintenance shut costs low in the first quarter
Companies
8 months ago

York Timber sells plantation to Sappi at a premium

The funds raised will provide York with additional capital to fund purchases of land adjacent to its current plantation areas
Companies
9 months ago

Cost control helps Mondi profit rise 19%

The 52-year-old firm has been plagued by pricing pressures
Companies
10 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Hot stocks 2020: is this the year of the big recovery?

Features / Cover Story

Lower prices and soft demand hit Mondi

Companies / Industrials

Mondi falls to almost a three-year low after earnings warning

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.