Up to 80,000 jobs to be lost as electric vehicles charge ahead

Being an early leader in electrification hasn’t spared Nissan, which has been in turmoil since the arrest of former chair Carlos Ghosn a year ago. With profits plumbing decade lows, the Japanese carmaker is shedding 12,500 positions in the coming years, mostly at factories across the globe, to reduce costs as it rushes to refresh an aging model line-up. A redesigned version of the battery-powered Leaf, which debuted later than planned because of the loss of the company’s longtime leader, isn’t giving the company much of a boost this year.

Factory-floor workers have been rising up against the retrenching. GM’s more than 46,000 US hourly workers staged a 40-day-long strike this autumn — the longest against the company in almost half a century — but managed to coax the company into keeping open only one of the four American factories it made plans to shutter a year ago.

On November 22, about 15,000 people marched in the streets to protest job cuts and factory closures in Stuttgart, the German city that’s home to the global headquarters of Daimler, Porsche and major parts supplier Robert Bosch.

Protesters in the historic downtown square of Schlossplatz wore red scarves, blew whistles and waved red flags in support of Germany’s powerful labour union IG Metall, which organised the demonstrations. Top union officials who represent workers at Mercedes-Benz, Audi and many parts makers claim the companies are using the shift toward EVs as an excuse to push through deeper cuts and boost profits.

“We don’t let our jobs be taken away just because some managers haven’t done their homework,” Roman Zitzelsberger, the regional head of IG Metall in the state of Baden-Württemberg and the worker representative on Daimler’s supervisory board, told the crowd.

The job concerns proved to be justified. Audi announced a week later it will eliminate as many as 9,500 positions in Germany by the end of 2025 as parent Volkswagen (VW) prepares for a costly transition to EVs. Daimler announced plans to shed more than 10,000 worldwide.

If it were a country, the automotive industry would be the world’s sixth-largest economy, according to Fircroft, a technical job-placement firm. In Germany alone, when including local operations of foreign manufacturers, about 150,000 jobs might be at risk in coming years, according to estimates by the Centre of Automotive Management, near Cologne.

The clouds started to form for US carmakers last year, when Ford revealed plans for a years-long, $11bn restructuring. The company has made a series of piecemeal announcements since then, slashing roughly 10% of its global salaried ranks and shutting six plants: three in Russia and one apiece in the US, UK and France. Of roughly 17,000 jobs Ford is eliminating, 12,000 will be in Europe.

Made in the USA

The state of car-factory jobs in the US is less clear, mainly thanks to the new contracts Detroit-area carmakers have been negotiating for the next four years.

The prospects looked somewhat bleak for the United Automobile Workers (UAW) union when talks began this summer. With vehicle demand slowing, production shifts were being pared back across the country — by Nissan at its truck-and-van plant in Mississippi; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) at its Jeep Cherokee SUV factory in Illinois; and Honda at an Ohio plant that mostly makes Accord sedans. Workers fear plug-in cars, which have fewer parts and require less labor to build, will doom automotive jobs.

In the end, the UAW announced commitments by GM, Ford and FCA to invest almost $23bn in US facilities over the course of the next four years, and to add or retain more than 25,000 jobs. While that sounds like a lot, it remains to be seen whether the spending will actually boost production. It costs the companies billions to convert or retool existing factories for them to make new cars and powertrains.

The union also didn’t emerge without some bruising losses, with the most notable being its lost battle to save GM’s spacious car plant in Lordstown, Ohio. The factory, opened in 1966, became a political football when the company announced production of Chevrolet Cruze sedans would end in March. US President Donald Trump told supporters a year and a half earlier not to sell their homes, assuring them his administration would bring jobs back. GM sold the complex to cash-strapped, electric-truck startup Lordstown Motors in November.

For Scott Brubaker, GM’s offloading of the Lordstown plant could be a one-way ticket out of the automotive industry. The carmaker transferred him to its Corvette sportscar plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which meant leaving an Ohio farm his family has owned for four generations.

The idling of the factory left him with two options: live in his camper trailer in Bowling Green and commute home on weekends, or take a $75,000 severance check from GM and find a new job near Lordstown. He has an offer to work for a company clearing land for developers, but it pays $5 an hour less than GM, and he says it would cost him his pension. Lordstown Motors is still raising money for its electric trucks, and Brubaker has his doubts it will succeed.

“I went to GM for good pay and benefits,” Brubaker said. “What we did in the plant we did successfully, and GM still pawned us off.”

