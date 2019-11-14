Companies

Emissions rules force Daimler to cut jobs to save €1bn

The move to electric cars and other setbacks pushed Daimler into a net loss of €1.2bn in the second quarter, its first quarterly loss in 10 years

14 November 2019 - 17:18 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/TOBIAS ARHELGER
Picture: 123RF/TOBIAS ARHELGER

Frankfurt am Main — Daimler said on Thursday it plans to cut jobs to save more than €1bn (R16m) by the end of 2022, as the German luxury carmaker grapples with an expensive switch to greener vehicles.

The Mercedes-Benz maker has also been hit by expensive recalls, a slowing global market, and an €870m fine for having sold vehicles that did not conform with legal emissions limits.

“By the end of 2022, Mercedes-Benz Cars plans to save more than €1bn in personnel costs. To this end, jobs are to be reduced,” the company said in a statement.

Daimler, which employs about 304,000 people worldwide, did not specify how many jobs would be slashed overall but said 10% of management positions would be affected.

The Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported last week, citing an e-mail sent to staff by the group’s works council, that Daimler was to cut 1,100 management jobs. Daimler said it is being forced to reduce costs because “the expanded range of plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles is leading to cost increases that will have a negative impact on Mercedes-Benz Cars’ return on sales”.

The company said it is faced with “ongoing high investment” to conform to global emissions regulation. Like its rivals, the Stuttgart-based firm is spending billions in the shift towards the electric, autonomous vehicles of the future.

The German car industry as a whole is also confronting weaker-than-expected growth, weighed down by US-China trade conflicts and Brexit uncertainty. The setbacks pushed Daimler into a net loss of €1.2bn in the second quarter, its first three-month loss in 10 years.

It returned to quarterly profits in July-September and said it is expecting 2019 revenues to be “slightly above” 2018’s, while operating profit will be “significantly below” the €11.1bn in 2018.

In its statement on Thursday, the company said it is capping its investment in research and development and in property, plant and equipment at the 2019 level and this will be reduced “in the medium term”.

The company said it will also reduce variable costs by €250m and personnel costs by €300m by the end of 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Trucks Europe, another division.

The company’s stock was down 3.01% at €51.93 at about 11.30am GMT on the Frankfurt stock exchange, where the DAX 30 index was down 0.33%.

AFP

Tyres prove to be a major source of emissions

Emissions from normal tyre wear will be the next big environmental mountain to climb
Life
13 hours ago

Electric heavies pollute the planet with rubber

Electric vehicles are not so clean after all, as their higher weight creates more tyre-wear pollution
Life
13 hours ago

Can Australia’s out-of-control fires convince government of climate change?

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government is refusing to discuss whether global warming has contributed to a longer dry season that is fuelling ...
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

IEA says global demand for oil to ebb only after 2040

Markets

Electric heavies pollute the planet with rubber

Life / Motoring

Volvo to start selling electric trucks in 2020

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.