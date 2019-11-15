Companies / Industrials INFRASTRUCTURE Fighting for survival, local cement producers lobby for protection SA's industry is battling to stay afloat in the face of an influx of cement imports and lower demand BL PREMIUM

In a desperate fight for survival, SA’s big cement groups want the government to make it compulsory for the product used in the state’s multibillion-rand infrastructure projects to be sourced locally.

The application for designation comes as the local industry battles to stay afloat in the face of an influx of cement imports and lower demand due to the downturn in construction that has led to the collapse of major contractors Group Five, Esor Construction and Basil Read.