INFRASTRUCTURE
Fighting for survival, local cement producers lobby for protection
SA's industry is battling to stay afloat in the face of an influx of cement imports and lower demand
15 November 2019 - 05:10
In a desperate fight for survival, SA’s big cement groups want the government to make it compulsory for the product used in the state’s multibillion-rand infrastructure projects to be sourced locally.
The application for designation comes as the local industry battles to stay afloat in the face of an influx of cement imports and lower demand due to the downturn in construction that has led to the collapse of major contractors Group Five, Esor Construction and Basil Read.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.