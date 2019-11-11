Lower demand for schoolbooks weighs on Novus

Printing and manufacturing group Novus said on Monday lower demand across its print category weighed on its results in the six months to end-September.

Print revenue fell 6.3% to R1.71bn and operating profit 4.53% to R117m, including a 13% fall in books and directories, due mainly to lower volumes to the department of basic education.

Group revenue declined 3% to R2.22bn, with headline earnings per share falling 40.5% to 29.4c.

Paper, as a key raw material, experienced significant price increases and unfavourable foreign-exchange movements, which placed further pressure on margin, the company said.

The group's packaging division saw a 6.4% increase in revenue, contributing R382m in turnover.

Packaging was expected to positively contribute to the group's second half, it said, while it is focused on operational efficiencies and retaining market share in the print division.

The company's share price was down 3.7% to R2.60 on Monday afternoon, having lost 36.43% so far in 2019.

