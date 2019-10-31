Companies COMPANY COMMENT No luck for Novus as it looks ripe for takeover During financial 2019, bank overdrafts and call loans increased almost six-fold to R174.5m BL PREMIUM

The nightmare continues for printing and manufacturing group Novus, which earlier this week released a trading update warning shareholders that headline earnings per share for the six months to end-September would be down by between 46% and 54%.

The group’s shareholders have had a torrid time since it listed at R17 on the JSE in March 2015. The listing followed the unbundling by Naspers’s wholly-owned subsidiary Media 24 and had been required in terms of a ruling by the competition authorities.