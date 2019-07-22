Companies / Industrials

WBHO-Trencon merger approved with conditions

22 July 2019 - 20:58 Thabiso Mochiko
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

The Competition Tribunal has approved the proposed merger of WBHO Construction and Trencon Construction with conditions, it said on Monday.

The merger is the result of a settlement agreement concluded between several construction companies and the government in October 2016 following the commission’s investigation into widespread collusion in the industry over several years.

The 2016 settlement agreement made provision for the establishment of a fund to develop and enhance the construction industry’s transformation objectives, among other things. The trustees of the fund are made up of construction companies who are party to the settlement agreement, as well as government representatives, the commission said in a statement.

Trencon will replace Fikile Construction as an emerging contractor in the WBHO alliance. The same merger conditions imposed on the initial transaction involving Fikile will apply to Trencon, the commission said.

As part of conditions the merged entities,  referred to as the alliance members, must ensure that all information submitted to the fund for reporting purposes is aggregated in such a way that it does not reveal competitively sensitive information.

Individuals directly and operationally involved in the mentorship and development of the emerging contractors may not also be appointed as a trustee of the fund to represent WBHO. Trustees  appointed to represent WBHO must sign nondisclosure agreements in order to protect competitively sensitive information. 

In addition, each alliance member must put precautionary measures in place to ensure that competitively sensitive information does not flow from the alliance to other construction companies through the fund or any other medium.

The merging parties must also submit annual reports detailing the projects they have worked on.

mochikot@businesslive.co.za

Is the construction sector a bailout candidate?

The government bails out state-owned enterprises all the time — so why not struggling construction groups too?
Companies
4 days ago

SA’s construction industry, like Group Five, may be collapsing

As construction companies crumble, SA will have to rely on foreign companies — and their prices — for infrastructure builds
Companies
4 months ago

Is the Competition Commission strangling business?

The Competition Commission is under fire from the courts and legal fraternity over its handling of cases and bullying of small firms
Features
1 year ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Will there still be a construction sector left when the economy finally turns?

Companies

WBHO says skilled staff are now leaving SA at a faster pace

Companies / Industrials

Competition Tribunal clears WBHO of tender rigging

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.