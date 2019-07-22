WBHO-Trencon merger approved with conditions

The Competition Tribunal has approved the proposed merger of WBHO Construction and Trencon Construction with conditions, it said on Monday.

The merger is the result of a settlement agreement concluded between several construction companies and the government in October 2016 following the commission’s investigation into widespread collusion in the industry over several years.

The 2016 settlement agreement made provision for the establishment of a fund to develop and enhance the construction industry’s transformation objectives, among other things. The trustees of the fund are made up of construction companies who are party to the settlement agreement, as well as government representatives, the commission said in a statement.

Trencon will replace Fikile Construction as an emerging contractor in the WBHO alliance. The same merger conditions imposed on the initial transaction involving Fikile will apply to Trencon, the commission said.

As part of conditions the merged entities, referred to as the alliance members, must ensure that all information submitted to the fund for reporting purposes is aggregated in such a way that it does not reveal competitively sensitive information.