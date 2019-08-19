WBHO leadership changes as group flags earnings drop

WBHO’s chair of 11 years will retire in November, sparking a top-management shakeup as the construction group flagged a sharp decline in full-year earnings due to a troublesome roads project in Australia.

After 45 years of “exemplary service”, Mike Wylie has indicated that he will retire at the AGM on November 20, WBHO said of its former CEO, and chair since 2008.

Wylie oversaw a turbulent period for the contractor, which was fined for its role in colluding with peers on projects ahead of the 2010 Soccer World Cup. Wylie said in 2013 the group had stamped out malpractices by putting new controls in place.

“His leadership throughout this time has resulted in the continued growth and stability of WBHO,” the company said on Monday.

WBHO has fared better than many of its peers in SA — some of which have succumbed to a lack of domestic infrastructure spending — thanks partly to its exposure to Australia.

The group said CEO Louwtjie Nel will take over as executive chair when Wylie steps down. This will “ensure the constructive and effective relationship between the board and executive management continues”.

Wolfgang Neff, who has been managing director of WBHO’s North division and Africa-building unit for the past seven years, will replace Nel as CEO.

WBHO said its headline earnings per share for the year to end-June fell 30%-40%.

The group said its performance was dented by losses from its Western Roads Upgrade project in Melbourne, Australia.

WBHO warned earlier in 2019 that “the size of the loss provision recognised is unprecedented — not only for the Australian business but for the entire WBHO group”.

The group’s total Australian business thus made a loss in the first half of the year to end-June.

WBHO’s shares were 3.7% down at R103.50 on Monday afternoon.

