Companies / Industrials

WBHO leadership changes as group flags earnings drop

Chair Mike Wylie will retire in November, sparking a top-management shakeup as troublesome roads project in Australia hits the construction group’s revenue

19 August 2019 - 15:31 Nick Hedley
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

WBHO’s chair of 11 years will retire in November, sparking a top-management shakeup as the construction group flagged a sharp decline in full-year earnings due to a troublesome roads project in Australia.

After 45 years of “exemplary service”, Mike Wylie has indicated that he will retire at the AGM on November 20, WBHO said of its former CEO, and chair since 2008.

Wylie oversaw a turbulent period for the contractor, which was fined for its role in colluding with peers on projects ahead of the 2010 Soccer World Cup. Wylie said in 2013 the group had stamped out malpractices by putting new controls in place.

“His leadership throughout this time has resulted in the continued growth and stability of WBHO,” the company said on Monday.

WBHO has fared better than many of its peers in SA — some of which have succumbed to a lack of domestic infrastructure spending — thanks partly to its exposure to Australia.

The group said CEO Louwtjie Nel will take over as executive chair when Wylie steps down. This will “ensure the constructive and effective relationship between the board and executive management continues”.

Wolfgang Neff, who has been managing director of WBHO’s North division and Africa-building unit for the past seven years, will replace Nel as CEO.

WBHO said its headline earnings per share for the year to end-June fell 30%-40%.

The group said its performance was dented by losses from its Western Roads Upgrade project in Melbourne, Australia.

WBHO warned earlier in 2019 that “the size of the loss provision recognised is unprecedented — not only for the Australian business but for the entire WBHO group”.

The group’s total Australian business thus made a loss in the first half of the year to end-June.

WBHO’s shares were 3.7% down at R103.50 on Monday afternoon.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

WBHO says skilled staff are now leaving SA at a faster pace

Employees are leaving because of SA’s economic woes and the dire state of the domestic construction industry
Companies
1 month ago

Competition Tribunal clears WBHO of tender rigging

The Tribunal says the Competition Commission failed to prove that a 2006 meeting between WBHO and Group Five was meant to rig a Sanral road tender
Companies
4 months ago

WBHO stung Down Under

Construction firm says mispricing of Melbourne roads upgrade its biggest mistake in 50 years
Companies
5 months ago

Melbourne road contract nearly wipes out WBHO’s profit

Shareholders will get no interim dividend for the first time as the construction group books a R445m loss from Australia
Companies
5 months ago

