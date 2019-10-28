Comair board to come under scrutiny for chair’s ‘excessive’ fees
Advisory service questions the independence of some directors at the operator of Kulula.com
28 October 2019 - 05:04
Listed aviation company Comair’s remuneration policy and the tenure of its board members are set to come under the spotlight at Tuesday’s annual general meeting.
The shareholders will be asked to approve the company’s remuneration policy and a number of other resolutions, including an increase of the chair’s fees from R1.59m to R1.67m.
