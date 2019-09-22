Business Comair buckles up for SAA Technical descent Comair's move is another blow to SAA as it awaits a lifeline from the National Treasury BL PREMIUM

One longtime customer is moving further and further away from embattled SAA. And this time it is not a passenger.After losing millions of rands due to capacity problems at SAA Technical, Comair is now taking maintenance of its aircraft into its own hands, the private aviation group's joint CEO Glenn Orsmond told Business Times this week.Comair, which owns kulula and operates the South African domestic flights of British Airways, started by shifting heavy maintenance of its aircraft overseas to alleviate the backlog it experienced at SAA Technical. But this is a short-term measure for the company and in the long run it hopes to do its heavy maintenance in-house through Star Air Cargo and Star Air Maintenance, which it bought outright earlier this year."We want to take more control of our own maintenance," said Orsmond.Comair's move is yet another blow to SAA as it awaits another lifeline from the National Treasury. The national carrier had over the years done some decent business w...