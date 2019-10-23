Companies / Industrials Remgro boss applauds state co-operation in sugar, poultry sectors BL PREMIUM

The government’s approach to business has picked up in the past three months, says Jannie Durand, CEO of Remgro, one of the largest companies listed on the JSE.

Durand told shareholders at the annual general meeting of alcohol beverages group Distel that the government’s involvement was critical given the tens of thousands of jobs at risk in the two industries.