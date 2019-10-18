Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Distell
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
18 October 2019 - 09:48
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose Distell Group as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m looking at Distell at the moment, they have a R30bn market cap.... Tightly held by Remgro, but it does trade on the market and is an owner of a lot of big brands in the wine, spirits and cider space.”
Or listen to the full audio: