WATCH: Stock pick — Distell

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

18 October 2019 - 09:48 Business Day TV
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose Distell Group as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m looking at Distell at the moment, they have a R30bn market cap.... Tightly held by Remgro, but it does trade on the market and is an owner of a lot of big brands in the wine, spirits and cider space.”

Or listen to the full audio:

