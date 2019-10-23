Companies / Retail & Consumer

SA’s under-pressure consumers switching to spirits, Distell says

The beverage maker says it will capitalise on a shift by consumers to harder liquor amid subdued consumer spending

23 October 2019 - 12:46 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/ ALEXANDER RATHS
Picture: 123RF/ ALEXANDER RATHS

Distell, the maker of Amarula, Klipdrift and Hunter’s Dry brands, says pressure on consumer spending is resulting in a shift to harder liquors, which will be a focus area for the group in coming months.

Consumers were seeking value, the group said on Wednesday, and it would be seeking to defend its market share in whisky and brandy, while building on the performance of white spirits.

Distell reported low single-digit volume declines in its first quarter to end-September, but a single-digit rise in revenue, as it battles subdued conditions across SA's retail sector.

“The outlook for economic growth remains mixed with varying levels of political and economic risks in many of the markets in which Distell trades,” it said.

As a result, it would be focusing on cost containment, although this would be balanced with maintaining market share and improving revenue.

The group's wine portfolio, which includes brands such as Nederburg and Two Oceans, had seen flat revenue growth, the company said. This was due to higher grape and wine prices, due to drought effects on the 2018 and 2019 harvests.

“However, select mainstream and premium wine brands continued commendable revenue growth despite this,” the company said.

In the rest of Africa, the company saw single-digit revenue growth during the period, with key markets including Kenya, Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique seeing double-digit volume and revenue growth.

Distell's share price was up 0.54% to R138.75 at 11.50am on Wednesday, having risen 29.19% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Inflation slows in September

Food and non-alcoholic beverages — which contributed 0.7 of a percentage point to CPI — increased by 3.9% year on-year
Economy
2 hours ago

Rupert’s new bind: why Remgro is under fire

Investor impatience with Remgro’s deep share discount could lead to profound changes at the Rupert family firm
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Distell and AB InBev square off in a booze showdown

The owner of the Amarula brand has accused AB InBev of breaching conditions of the 2016 merger with SABMiller
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Distell drags AB InBev off to Competition Tribunal

Companies / Industrials

Distell says rest of Africa offset lower volumes in SA

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Distell hit by Angola, Zimbabwe write-downs

Companies

Angola and Zimbabwe operations sap Distell earnings

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.