Italtile to test lighting retail market

Tile and bathroom-ware firm Italtile, whose brands include CTM and Top T, is eyeing a foray into the lighting market, with five pilot stores to be set up before the end of August, CEO Jan Potgieter says.

In a move in line with the company’s ambition to be a one-stop shop for home finishing, Italtile has set up a new stand-alone lighting brand, U-Light.

Potgieter said the group would open the five stores in Johannesburg in order to test the viability and growth prospect of the U-Light offering.

Italtile, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019, is a manufacturer, franchisor and retailer of tiles, bathroom-ware and other related home-finishing products.

“When we talk about U-Light as a stand-alone brand, we are targeting the CTM customer. We think we have a lot of competitive advantages. We already have the locations, we have the customers already going to our stores and we have franchisees eager to be our partners. What we need is a little bit more expertise in lights,” Potgieter said.

He said the company, which has 189 stores, would decide in a year’s time if it would roll-out the lights stores.

Potgieter said the lights retail market in SA was valued at about R2.5bn. “It is a big enough market for us to start playing in.”

Italtile’s full-year turnover rose 15% to R10bn and trading profits grew 18% to R1.8bn. Headline earnings per share rose 7%.

As a result of the increase in profits, Italtile’s net cash rose 77% to R1.2bn.

The company said it would pay an ordinary dividend of 41c a share, an 8% increase. It would also pay out a special dividend of 50c a share, a 67% increase from a year before.

“In light of the group’s strong cash-generative nature and cash reserves being in excess of operational requirements, the board has declared a special cash dividend in celebration of 50 years of business,” the company said.

Potgieter said the company had a policy to return cash to shareholders if it had no use for it. “We are comfortable with dividend cover of 2.5 times. We want to keep it conservative. The moment there is extra cash piling up, we will return it to shareholders.”

The full-year performance was in line with the company’s expectations, he said. “The results for the first half of the year were stronger than the prior comparable period, due to a low-base effect, while the performance for the second half of the year was solid, albeit as forecast, less robust than the prior comparable period.”

Italtile also plans to expand in east Africa and is considering growing its existing manufacturing facilities. “But there is nothing in the immediate future. Some of it looks like (it will materialise) in 2021, maybe,” Potgieter said.

