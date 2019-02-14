Italtile defies harsh trading conditions, and the market cheers

Italtile’s shares rose more than 5% in early trade on Thursday after the group released interim results in which its performance defied weak economic growth and subdued consumer confidence.

The owner of CTM and Top T brands increased turnover by 23% to R4.3bn, while trading profit was up 35% to R968m in the six months ended December 31 2018.

Italtile, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019, increased earnings per share and headline earnings per share 14% and 13%, respectively. The group improved its cash balance to R1bn from R562m previously.

In the six months, the listed retailer and manufacturer of tiles, bathroomware and related products, increased its store network from 176 to 182.

The company brushed aside tough external economic conditions by improving working-capital management and increased sales volumes.

“Our solid results for the review period are primarily attributable to the integrated business model, which has evolved and adapted over the past five decades to withstand severe adversity and to management’s unrelenting customer-centric focus,” Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter said on Thursday.

Despite the solid performance, the group alluded to the effect of unfavourable macroeconomic factors. “Weak trading conditions persisted over the review period. Consumer discretionary spend remained constrained in the context of high levels of personal indebtedness, unprecedented unemployment and recent hikes in interest rates, VAT and fuel prices,” the company said.

Italtile said that while the renovations market remained resilient, new-build activity was largely stagnant. It said an improvement in new-build activity required a substantial turnaround in consumer confidence.

