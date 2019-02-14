Companies / Industrials

Italtile defies harsh trading conditions, and the market cheers

The tiles manufacturer brushed aside constrained consumer discretionary spend, high joblessness and consumer indebtedness

14 February 2019 - 12:21 Siseko Njobeni
Italtile tile display. Picture: SUPPLIED
Italtile tile display. Picture: SUPPLIED

Italtile’s shares rose more than 5% in early trade on Thursday after the group released interim results in which its performance defied weak economic growth and subdued consumer confidence.

The owner of CTM and Top T brands increased turnover by 23% to R4.3bn, while trading profit was up 35% to R968m in the six months ended December 31 2018.

Italtile, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019, increased earnings per share and headline earnings per share 14% and 13%, respectively. The group improved its cash balance to R1bn from R562m previously.

In the six months, the listed retailer and manufacturer of tiles, bathroomware and related products, increased its store network from 176 to 182.

The company brushed aside tough external economic conditions by improving working-capital management and increased sales volumes.

“Our solid results for the review period are primarily attributable to the integrated business model, which has evolved and adapted over the past five decades to withstand severe adversity and to management’s unrelenting customer-centric focus,” Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter said on Thursday.

Despite the solid performance, the group alluded to the effect of unfavourable macroeconomic factors. “Weak trading conditions persisted over the review period. Consumer discretionary spend remained constrained in the context of high levels of personal indebtedness, unprecedented unemployment and recent hikes in interest rates, VAT and fuel prices,” the company said.

Italtile said that while the renovations market remained resilient, new-build activity was largely stagnant. It said an improvement in new-build activity required a substantial turnaround in consumer confidence.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za 

Struggling economy hits defensive Italtile

The tile group reported surprisingly low festive-season sales, but its upper-end stores helped offset the weak performance from its CTM chain
Companies
16 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Italtile and Fedex

Sekgabo Molelekoa from Umthombo Wealth and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth talk to Business Day TV
Markets
2 months ago

Italtile manages to increase sales despite weak economy

Tile and sanitaryware manufacturer expects the second half of the financial year to be tough while retail store turnover in the first five months  ...
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
WBHO’s Australian roads project goes down under
Companies / Industrials
2.
Sanlam poaches MMI and Liberty executives
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Rebosis offloads more office space
Companies / Property
4.
Eskom’s Medupi, Kusile hobbled by design flaws
Companies / Energy
5.
EOH slides despite Microsoft rescue bid
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

8 stocks to buy in a shrinking economy
Features / Cover Story

Italtile loosens the purse strings
Money & Investing / Results

Italtile shareholders can expect a bonanza
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.