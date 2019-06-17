Boeing dealt new blow as Airbus launches long-range A321

Paris — Boeing suffered a fresh setback on the opening of the Paris Airshow on Monday as its engine supplier announced a delay for the US planemaker’s new 777X jet, while Airbus launched a rival plane aimed at the middle of the market.

GE Aviation said it had found unexpected wear in a part for the GE9X engine it is making for the 777X, the world’s largest twin-engined jet, forcing a delay of several months while it redesigns and tests the part.

The news is another headache for Boeing as it continues to grapple with the grounding of its top-selling 737 MAX aircraft in March after two deadly crashes.

European archrival Airbus, meanwhile, launched a long-range version of its A321neo jet, aiming to carve out new routes for airlines with smaller planes and steal a march on Boeing’s owns plans for another potential all-new jet, the NMA.

“We can fly from northeastern Asia into south Asia, from the Middle East to Bali or from Japan deep into Australia, and so on,” said Airbus chief salesman Christian Scherer. “It is therefore the lowest-risk investment for airlines on these kinds of routes.”

Leasing company Air Lease became the first customer of the new aircraft — the A321XLR — lining up for 27 as part of a deal for 100 Airbus planes.

Sources familiar with the matter said Airbus would announce close to 200 orders for the new model at the air show, with JetBlue Airways and US-based private equity firm Indigo Partners among the buyers.

The aerospace industry’s biggest annual event, which alternates with Britain’s Farnborough Airshow, is traditionally a slugging match between Airbus and Boeing sales teams in the $150bn-a-year commercial aircraft market.

But analysts expect the 2019 gathering to be relatively subdued, with slowing economies, trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties unsettling airlines — highlighted by a profit warning from Germany’s Lufthansa late on Sunday.