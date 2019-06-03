Russia’s Aeroflot scales back Superjet flights after fatal crash

Moscow — Russian airline Aeroflot has scaled back the number of Sukhoi Superjet 100 flights it operates after one of its planes made a crash-landing in May, killing 41 people, according to data provided by a flight-tracking website.

Flightradar24 data shows Aeroflot has also at times substituted Airbus or Boeing planes for the Superjet, the first new passenger jet developed in Russia since the Soviet Union collapsed.

Fallout from the crash risks undermining the aircraft’s reputation at a time when Russia is promoting another domestically made passenger plane, the M-21, as a rival to Boeing and Airbus.

Aeroflot and Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, the Superjet’s maker, declined to comment on the data or on the use of other aircraft instead of the Russian plane. The airline, Russia’s national flag carrier, and the manufacturer have said in the past the aircraft meets all relevant international safety standards and will continue to be made and used.

The cause of the May 5 crash, the second deadly crash involving the Superjet in nine years of service, has not yet been established. Russian authorities said afterwards there was no reason to ground the Superjet.

Yet Aeroflot flew 129 — or about 7% — fewer Superjet flights in the two weeks after the crash than in the previous fortnight, the Flightradar24 data showed. After the crash, Aeroflot began paying extra attention to safety checks and started to scale back the Superjet’s usage to try to reassure passengers, the same source said.



More than 213,000 people have signed a petition since May 5 demanding the plane be grounded.

Maintenance challenges

Some Russian and foreign operators have complained about the difficulty of servicing the Superjet due to delays in sourcing spare parts. Irish airline CityJet and Belgian carrier Brussels Airlines turned their back on the Superjet citing those reasons.

State officials and airline executives say the airliner spends about half its time on the ground undergoing maintenance, and can fly only about a third as much as foreign-made rivals in a 24-hour period when in use. They blame a lack of readily available spare parts and the complexity of servicing its engines.