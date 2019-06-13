Companies / Industrials

Embattled Group Five aims to complete most of its projects

13 June 2019 - 10:00 Nick Hedley
Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium, a joint venture comprising Group Five, WBHO and Pandev. Picture: TEBOGO LETSIE
Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium, a joint venture comprising Group Five, WBHO and Pandev. Picture: TEBOGO LETSIE

Group Five’s business rescue practitioners want the contractor to complete 60 of the 79 construction projects it is working on, as the company fights for its survival.

In March, Group Five announced it had gone into business rescue — a process aimed at rehabilitating financially distressed companies — because it could not get additional funding from lenders.

Among other measures, business rescue regulations let companies suspend or cancel contracts.

“Some projects have been terminated by employers early on in the business rescue process and have caused great disruption and financial cost to both the company and the employers,” business rescue practitioners David Lake and Peter van den Steen, of Metis Corporate Advisory, said in a status report.

The practitioners, who said more retrenchments were needed to cut costs, said funding had been secured from lenders for the construction business. This would pay for working capital, litigation linked to a problematic project in Ghana, and to complete projects, including a roads project in the Western Cape.

“We are hopeful that as many as 60 out of 79 projects in the construction portfolio will be completed,” they said. “However, there is a risk that one of the projects may not be rejuvenated despite funding having been made available to do so.”

The group was in talks “with arms’ length counterparties” to sell seven assets so it could raise funds.

“We are running formal sales processes with arms’ length bidders in respect of three such assets,” the practitioners said.

The practitioners had also entered into binding sale agreements for 10 assets, and were restructuring three businesses before looking to sell them. Additionally, 180 pieces of unused equipment had been sold for R115m.

They planned to ask creditors for another extension regarding the publication of the business rescue plan “in view of the complexity of the matter”.

In a separate status report, the practitioners said Group Five’s survival was “highly dependent” on the successful rescue of the construction arm.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Stenprop needs to raise its game lest it faces takeover, warns analyst

The property group plans to invest solely in UK multi-let industrial parks
Companies
14 hours ago

Embattled Tongaat board under whip after unprecedented JSE reprieve

JSE suspends Tongaat Hulett listing for at least five months
Companies
2 days ago

Analysts shrug off Capprec’s profit drop

Net profit dipped 12.8%, mostly due to a surge in operating expenses as the group expands the capacity of its subsidiaries
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Kenya’s planned power plant not feasible, independent study shows

Companies

India seeks bans on Deloitte and KPMG affiliate for alleged auditing lapses

Companies

Renault, Nissan and FCA: at play in the fields of the car lords

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.