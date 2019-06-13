Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Libstar

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

13 June 2019 - 09:45 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Libstar as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going for Libstar, the company is a food manufacturer based in SA with a number of brands, including Lancewood, and also does private manufacturing for retailers, which is the private label products. It’s a very innovative company, which has been rolling out new products and that has been driving growth in this business.”

