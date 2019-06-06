Omnia chair leaves troubled group

Omnia chairman and former MD Rod Humphris has stepped down immediately, days after the diversified chemicals and fertiliser maker surprised the market with a planned R2bn rights offer.

Humphris, who was Omnia MD from 1999 to 2017, leaves at a time when the company is grappling with a spiralling debt burden.

In the six months to end-September 2018 Omnia’s debt had ballooned to R4.6bn, from R2.5bn at the end of March 2018. The company’s debt was R1.2bn at the end of the 2017 financial year.

Debt increased substantially after the recent acquisitions of oil products and lubricants supplier Umongo and agriculture company Oro Agri, as well as the construction of a new fertiliser plant.

Omnia said Humphris would retire from the board at the company’s September 2019 annual general meeting.

“In order to facilitate a smooth changeover, Humphris has decided to step down as chairman of the board immediately. Ralph Havenstein, who has been the lead independent director, will succeed Humphris,” Omnia said.

Humphris has been Omnia’s nonindependent, nonexecutive chairman of the group since June 1 2017. He joined Omnia in 1982 and has spent 20 years on the board.

Independent analyst Anthony Clark, of Small Talk Daily Research, said on Thursday Humphris was the architect of many of the current problems in the company “(namely) the expansion plan acquisitions which blew up the company’s debt”.

Humphris’s departure after only two years could be an indication that the company’s shareholders or bankers needed someone to blame for the firm’s woes especially the increasing debt and the “misleading” Sens statement of April 23, Clark said.

In that statement, Omnia — which is in discussions with lenders about the restructuring of its debt to ensure its survival — said there would be no need for “recapitalisation”.

But the company made an about-turn on May 30 and announced intentions to undertake a R2bn rights issue. Omnia in April said it would inform shareholders of the outcome of discussions with the lenders at the release of the group’s full-year results on June 25.

Humphris declined to comment further.

In a statement that accompanied the announcement, he said he had a “wonderful, satisfying career filled with opportunity and immense challenges”.