Companies / Industrials

Booming exports boost Spanjaard’s sales

The manufacturer and distributor of lubricants and chemical products says full-year export sales surged 60%

02 June 2019 - 16:19 Siseko Njobeni
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Spanjaard, the listed manufacturer and distributor of lubricants and chemical products, on Friday said it had turned around its performance as the small-cap company increased sales to a record R126.2m in the year to end-February. 

The group, which supplies the industrial, automotive, marine, mining, electrical and household markets, has seen a strong surge in exports. Full-year export sales grew 60.4% to R19.39m and this increased the export segment’s contribution of total sales to 15.4%, up from 10.3%.

The increase in exports is in line with the guidance the company gave during its half-year results when it said it expected strong exports growth. Spanjaard said sales in the exports segment diversified its revenue streams and were expected to increase further.

“There has been a gratifying turnaround in our year-on-year financial performance,” the company said. It attributed the improved performance to tight cost control. Operating expenses, which include distribution costs, were down 4.7%.

“We continued our strict cost management during the year, maintaining our good cash collections and keeping bad debts at low levels. This positive financial performance was aided by our stringent customer vetting process and supported by the services of [credit insurance company] Credit Guarantee,” Spanjaard said.

The group recently made major changes to its structure, including the discontinuation of the operations of loss-making business Coppermet. That business struggled to survive against cheaper alternatives, especially those from China. Coppermet supplied specialist graphite powders for friction industry products, including brake pads.

The company also deregistered Spanjaard UK in October 2018. Spanjaard UK was dissolved in March 2019.

The company’s consumer goods sales increased 11.5% to R26m, up from R23.46m, while industrial segment sales were flat year on year at R44.19m, compared with R44.35m, “reflecting the general lack of business activity within the mining and manufacturing sectors of the economy”.

The group said it expected improved performance from the industrial segment in this financial year, largely thanks to a improved prospects in certain mining markets in Africa.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

Chemicals group Spanjaard plunges into loss

Profit fell more than 900%, export volumes declined, and revenue was flat following a decision to cut prices to improve competitiveness
Companies
1 year ago

Shower of penny stock results forecast for Thursday

Thursday is deadline day for the JSE’s laggards that must release interim or full-year results or face suspension
Markets
1 year ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Small-caps alert

There are a few small-cap counters offering smouldering value that may catch fire when fanned by corporate action
Opinion
2 years ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

MARC HASENFUSS: Small-caps alert

Opinion / Market Watch

Spanjaard reveals slight drop in earnings

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.