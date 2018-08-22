Transpaco’s full-year profit growth outstrips turnover

Packaging group Transpaco on Wednesday reported double-digit growth in full-year earnings, outstripping its turnover growth.

Headline earnings per share for the year to end-June rose 13% from the previous year, to R2.97, the company said in its results statement on Wednesday.

Turnover rose 5% to R1.7bn, held back in part by price deflation, reduced customer spending and continued stagnant demand for recycled material, the company said.

The company manufactures, recycles and distributes plastic and paper packaging products.

The operating margin improved to 8.1% from 7.4%, which the company attributed partly to tight cost controls.

"The group will continue its proven business strategy, targeting organic growth while maintaining strict financial control, and at the same time identifying and pursuing appropriate acquisitions," the company said.

In March, Transpaco acquired Future Packaging, which operates across SA in the packaging and related products market.

Transpaco is also considering expanding into several alternative products as a substitute for retail plastic bags.

A final dividend of 90c per share was declared, bringing the total to R1.35, which was up 12.5% on the previous year.