Why SA is lagging in plastic recycling

When it comes to generating waste, SA is among the worst offenders, ranking 15th by volume globally, according to the World Bank. A key part of the solution to the 50Mt a year problem lies in recycling, a field in which SA excels in some areas but lags behind badly in others.

The paper industry has shown what can be achieved, having last year recycled 70% of the 1.8Mt of waste-paper materials spewed out primarily by the consumer sector. It was a target set by the Paper Recycling Association of SA to be reached in 2020, with the 1.3Mt recycled being enough to fill 1,539 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

"SA’s 70% recycling rate is similar to levels achieved in Europe," says John Hunt, MD of Mpact’s recycling division, which procures more than 660,000t annually for use in the group’s three carton-board mills.

To move much beyond a 70% recycling rate is a big ask, says Hunt. The challenge is to collect more discarded paper material from households. "People know it’s the right thing to do but it needs to be made more convenient," says Hunt. "We need the intervention of municipalities."

Mpact has already shown what can be achieved. Working with three Gauteng municipalities — Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane — it makes scheduled kerbside pickups from 200,000 households.

Another big recycling success has been achieved by the metals packaging sector which, according to industry body MetPac-SA, achieved a 73% recycling rate in 2017. This was up from just 17% 20 years earlier, with a 75% rate targeted by 2021.

The newcomer to the metals packaging scene is aluminium, thanks to a wholesale shift from steel cans by SA Breweries and Coca-Cola. It has created a major recycling opportunity for aluminium company Hulamin. "We invested R300m in a recycling plant," says Clayton Fisher, Hulamin’s strategy & supply chain group executive.

The plant commissioned in 2015 is ramping up to full capacity, which will meet 20% of SA’s aluminium can needs, says Fisher.

The recycling rate for aluminium cans has reached 75% but should go far higher. "In Brazil, 95% of aluminium cans are recycled," he says.

The big incentive is high prices for aluminium scrap. "Collectors receive R5-R10 a kilogram, which is far higher than for steel cans," says Fisher.