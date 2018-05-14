Sappi shares rally after quarterly report

Companies / Industrials

The company says net profit rose to $102m in the three months to March, mainly due to a profit on sale of the corporate office building in SA

Sappi shares rose more than 2% on Monday, after the paper and pulp group grew its quarterly net profit, with the help of one-off items.

Sappi is the leading producer of dissolving wood pulp, the end-products of which include clothing and textiles and other consumer products.

The company also produces a coated paper, which is used in glossy magazines

The company said in a statement that net profit rose to $102m in the three months to March, from $88m a year ago, mainly due to a profit on sale of the corporate office building in SA.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose to $211m from $208m, but earnings per share excluding special items held steady at 17 US cents.

The company fended off a stronger rand, higher input costs and relatively lower average dissolving wood pulp sales prices during the review period, compared with a year ago.

"Our operating performance for the third quarter is expected to be in line with that of the prior year as the impact of the stronger rand and the various capital projects under way will offset the improved paper markets," CEO Steve Binnie said in a statement.

Net debt rose by $303m to $1.632bn as the company increased capital expenditure, including the acquisition of a speciality paper business.

The share price was up 2.54% to R82.71 in mid-morning trade on the JSE‚ valuing the company at R46bn.

