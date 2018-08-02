The market likes the more sober Tesla, and Musk’s mea culpa

San Francisco — Tesla said it would produce its new Model 3 sedan at a profit, after several recent weeks in which output stabilised — buoying hopes that the electric car maker led by Elon Musk will stanch its financial losses in the second half of the year.

CEO Musk is under intense pressure to prove he can deliver consistent production numbers for the sedan, Tesla’s lowest-priced model and the key to its plans to become a mass-market car maker, after a host of manufacturing challenges and concerns it was running through cash too quickly.

Despite Tesla reporting a record loss that doubled to $718m in the second quarter, shares jumped as much as 11% in after-hours trading, as investors focused on steadier production volumes and a slower rate of cash burn.

That put it on track to retake the title of most valuable US car maker from General Motors.

The company cut its capital spending plans and said it would not hit its long-term rate of producing 10,000 Model 3s per week until next year, trading off higher production speed for financial health.

"We like the more muted tone of the company’s outlook, with the absence of unnecessary new stretch goals," CFRA analyst Efraim Levy said. "Perhaps it reflects a more cautious Elon Musk."

The outspoken Musk, who told analysts last quarter that he refused to answer their "boring" questions, apologised several times during a post-earnings call on Wednesday for his past behaviour.

Tesla said that during July it had hit an earlier goal of building about 5,000 Model 3s a week "multiple times", and reiterated a target of producing 6,000 a week by late August.

Analysts have questioned whether the 5,000 rate would be sustainable.

It expects to build a total of up to 55,000 Model 3s in the third quarter, which works out to an average weekly rate of 4,230, at a roughly 15% gross margin, rising to 20% in the fourth quarter.

Tesla delivered its 200,000th electric car — including its more expensive Model S and X vehicles — in July, a threshold that means a $7,500 federal subsidy will remain in place to the end of the year.

Had it delivered the car in June, the subsidy would have lapsed a quarter earlier, a strategic move applauded by Ross Gerber, chief executive of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, which holds Tesla shares.

Thus far, Tesla has produced only higher-cost versions of the Model 3, starting at about $49,000. But Musk said many of the trade-ins it received were mass-market vehicles, including the Toyota Prius and Honda Accords and Civics.

Tesla recently opened up reservations for the Model 3, allowing new buyers of the pricier models to jump ahead of those who had ordered base models of the vehicle two years ago.

That angered some deposit-holders, and analysts questioned whether more would drop out because of delays in making the cheaper $35,000 version.

Positive cash flow

Wall Street analysts have also questioned whether Tesla would need to raise more cash, but Musk said on the call that he expected the company to be henceforth profitable and cash flow positive, excluding some debt repayment, and had no plans to raise equity.

Tesla planned to pay off its upcoming debt — about $1.8bn comes due before November 2019 — through internally generated cash flow, Musk said.

Tesla ended the second quarter with $2.78bn in cash after spending $610m in capital expenses.

Free cash flow, a key metric of financial health, was minus $740m in the second quarter from minus $1bn in the first quarter, excluding solar business costs.

Tesla has begun to lay off 9% of its workforce as it tightens spending. It said its capital expenses would be slightly below $2.5bn in 2018, less than last year’s $3.4bn.

The company also outlined expansion plans, saying it would probably announce the location of a European factory this year and planned a Shanghai, China plant to produce both vehicles and batteries.

Tesla’s investment in China would not start "in any significant way" until 2019, with much of the roughly $2bn cost to be funded via local debt.

Excluding items, Tesla reported a loss of $2.45 per share, compared with expectations of a loss of $2.92.

Total revenue rose to $4bn from $2.79bn.

The after-hours rise took shares to about $328. The stock has slumped 19% since a 2018 high of $370.73 in June.

Mea culpa

Musk began the question-and-answer portion of Tesla’s earnings call on Wednesday by atoning for what he called his "bad manners" three months earlier, Bloomberg reports.

Musk then took the first two questions from two analysts he was harshest with last quarter — Sanford C Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi and RBC Capital Markets’ Joseph Spak — and offered personal apologies.

In the first-quarter call in May, Musk cut off Sacconaghi for what he called "boring, bonehead" questions and said Spak’s questions were "so dry". On Wednesday’s call, Musk apologised to Sacconaghi for being "impolite" before and blamed insufficient sleep.

Reuters and Bloomberg