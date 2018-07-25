Hulamin’s shares tumble after warning of profit decline

Aluminium products maker Hulamin’s share price fell as much as 30% to R3.50 on Wednesday morning after it warned shareholders its interim earnings could fall up to 82%.

Hulamin’s share price had recovered to R4.60 by 9.50am, still an 8% drop from Tuesday’s closing price of R5.

The local manufacturer, which is scheduled to release its results for the six months to end-June on July 30, said it expected to report basic and headline earnings per share to be in the range of 10c-16c, down from 56c in the matching period.

Wednesday’s update followed a warning issued on May 25 that the local manufacturer’s earnings would fall by at least 55%.

Hulamin’s customers include US car maker Tesla, making it a likely casualty of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported steel and aluminium products.