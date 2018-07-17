Economy

WATCH: How will SA weather the US tariff onslaught?

17 July 2018 - 09:29 Business Day TV
SA has raised concerns with the US over possible duties on car and car part imports following President Donald Trump’s decision to impose import duties on steel and aluminium.

The Department of Trade and Industry has pointed out that the imposition of these tariffs will erode benefits that SA should enjoy under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

Department of Trade and Industry deputy director-general Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter spoke to Business Day TV about the department’s concerns, whether they were being addressed and what the potential effect of the tariffs could be.

