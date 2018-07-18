US to investigate if uranium imports threaten national security

The Trump administration launched an investigation into whether uranium imports threatened US national security, a move that may lead to tariffs on the metal.

The commerce department said on Wednesday that it would probe "whether the present quantity and circumstances of uranium ore and product imports into the US threaten to impair the national security". The probe will cover the entire uranium sector, from the mining industry to enrichment, defence and industrial consumption, the department said.

The department of defence would be consulted about national defence requirements for uranium, commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said in a separate letter to defence secretary James Mattis, notifying him of the investigation.

US production of uranium necessary for military and electric power has dropped to 5% of domestic consumption, from 49%, said Ross.

US uranium producers Energy Fuels and Ur-Energy filed a petition in January asking the commerce department to investigate the matter under section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act, the same provision the president used to slap tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

US industry wants the government to shield it from competition from state-owned companies in countries including Russia and Kazakhstan.

A uranium investigation would add to trade tension that the International Monetary Fund warns represents the biggest risk to the global economy. Imposing uranium duties would deal another blow to nuclear power plants already struggling with low electricity prices and flat demand.

Canada and Kazakhstan are the main sources of US uranium imports, each accounting for about a quarter of the total, followed by Australia, Russia and Uzbekistan, according to the US Energy Information Administration. Almost 90% of uranium delivered to US reactors was from foreign nations in 2016, according to the government agency.

Bloomberg